Katsina principal accused of selling school property amid probe

The Katsina State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (KTPCACC) has accused a secondary school principal of selling government property worth “millions of naira,” as part of a wider corruption probe involving fertilizer subsidies, school funds and state finances.

The anti-graft agency said in a statement that four principals in Danja, Rimaye, Maigora and Kurami were being investigated over the alleged mismanagement of 6.6 million naira in school funds. One of the principals also faced accusations of illegally disposing of school assets.

The probe is part of broader investigations into alleged fraud totalling 188.6 million naira. The commission said councillors and Community Development Officers diverted 46 million naira during the distribution of subsidised fertilizer under a state-backed programme.

Several ward officials in Musawa, Malumfashi, Matazu, Faskari and Funtua local government areas were accused of pocketing illicit sums ranging from 52,000 naira to more than 25 million naira. Some suspects had admitted wrongdoing and begun repaying the money, the commission added.

In a separate case, KTPCACC reported that 136 million naira was allegedly misappropriated in the state’s Department of Banking and Finance. About 70 million has so far been recovered, leaving more than 34 million outstanding.

“We will pursue all lawful means to ensure accountability and recovery of public funds,” said Jamilu Abdulsalam, secretary of the commission.