Katsina bizman, pregnant wife, daughter freed after ₦50m ransom payment

By Ogalah Ibrahim

KATSINA — The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the release of a businessman, his seven-month pregnant wife, and their two-year-old daughter, three weeks after they were abducted from their home in Katsina city.

Their release, first reported by Daily Trust, came on Wednesday night following the payment of a ₦50 million ransom. A family relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Alhamdulillah! Anas, Halimatu, and their daughter have been released by their captors tonight. They are on their way home.”

The victims were kidnapped on August 26 from their residence in Filin Canada Quarters. The abductors initially demanded ₦600 million, later reduced it to ₦100 million, before finally accepting ₦50 million.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said: “I can confirm they are free, but I am yet to be fully briefed on the situation.”

Katsina, like several states in Nigeria’s northwest, has been plagued by armed groups locally referred to as bandits, who frequently raid communities, abduct residents, and demand huge ransoms.