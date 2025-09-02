Kano’s Quiet Revolution: How women are rewriting Nigeria’s political story

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: In the heart of Kano, Nigeria’s conservative northern state, a silent storm is gathering strength. It is not the noise of protests or the glare of political rallies. Instead, it is the steady, determined rise of women who, for decades, have been pushed to the margins of power.

At the centre of this transformation is a groundbreaking three-year project — “Promoting Effective Participation of Women in Governance & Combating Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria” — funded by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and driven by the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation in partnership with Partners West Africa-Nigeria (PWAN). Unlike fleeting initiatives, this one dares to dig deep, confronting not just the visible barriers to women’s political participation, but also the cultural, social, and institutional walls that have held them back.

Choosing Kano was no coincidence. The state’s conservative reputation meant that if women could find their political voice here, the ripple effects could spread across Nigeria. And indeed, they have.

From ministries to courtrooms, women are rising. The appointment of Justice Dije Abdu Aboki as Kano’s first female Chief Judge made history. Soon after, more women took seats as High Court judges and magistrates. At the grassroots, Wudil Local Government Area broke new ground with its first female caretaker chairperson, signaling that women’s leadership is no longer confined to token titles but is shaping real governance.

But the revolution goes beyond appointments. At the grassroots, women’s groups, often dismissed as powerless, are rewriting the rules. They confront cultural pushback from husbands who forbid wives from politics, challenge tokenistic appointments, and counter the reluctance of female voters to support female candidates.

Through innovative strategies — like leveraging UN Resolution 1325, securing faith-based endorsements from Kano’s Council of Ulama, and organizing across all 44 local governments — these women are proving that inclusion is not just possible but inevitable.

The project has moved from rhetoric to policy. When the Kano State Government established a Constitutional Amendment Hearing Committee under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the project team submitted a detailed memorandum calling for reserved seats to increase women’s representation in governance and successfully defended these recommendations before the panel.

This policy engagement catalyzed increased political will for GBV prevention programs, with ongoing discussions between the Foundation and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development resulting in enhanced funding for sensitization campaigns, education on women’s rights, and support services for survivors of violence.

Even more striking is the quiet cultural shift: traditional and religious leaders, once seen as obstacles, are now allies. The Council of Ulama, the Christian Association of Nigeria, and the Kano Emirate Council are working with women leaders to ensure their presence in peacebuilding and mediation processes across conflict-prone communities.

When the project teams visited the Kano State Ministry of Women Affairs in June 2025, they found in Commissioner Hajia Amina Abdullahi a passionate advocate whose enthusiasm for women’s rights reflected a broader institutional transformation.

More revealing were conversations with grassroots organizations like the Women, Peace and Security Network, where project staff encountered both persistent challenges and emerging opportunities that define this struggle.

Network members spoke candidly about husbands discouraging wives from political involvement, tokenistic appointments that provide titles without power, and the troubling phenomenon of women voters failing to support female candidates despite forming the electoral majority

The Swiss-funded project has achieved something remarkable in Nigerian development work: measurable policy impact that extends from grassroots advocacy to structural institutional change.

As communities across the country confront various forms of violence, from insurgency in the Northeast to banditry in the Northwest, communal conflicts in the Middle Belt, and urban crime in major cities, the exclusion of women from peace and security processes represents both injustice and strategic error. Female leaders are now actively participating in community mediation processes, and peacebuilding dialogues.

Their involvement has enhanced the cultural sensitivity and effectiveness of these interventions, while collaborative structures between male allies and women’s groups have resulted in more inclusive and sustainable approaches to conflict prevention.

Rather than demanding immediate, quantifiable results, Swiss funding has enabled the kind of patient, multi-faceted engagement that addresses root causes rather than merely symptoms. This strategic patience proves particularly valuable in contexts like northern Nigeria, where rapid social change can provoke backlash and undermine long-term progress.

By working through respected local institutions like the Yar’Adua Foundation and engaging traditional authorities as partners rather than obstacles, the Swiss-funded approach has achieved buy-in from stakeholders who might otherwise resist externally imposed changes.

The July 14, 2025, public policy forum, another facet of the Swiss-funded project, featured the premiere of “Double Minority”, a documentary by the prolific Kadaria Ahmed.

To kick off the Swiss-funded Public Policy Forum, and as a prelude to the screening of the documentary, Tunde Ajala, Senior Political and Economic Specialist of the Embassy of Switzerland, reeled out some facts which illustrated the inadequate inclusion of women in political leadership and governance in Nigeria.

He also stressed the urgent need for Nigeria as the Giant of Africa to be the exemplar in women’s inclusion in this regard.The documentary chronicled the political journeys of some brave Nigeria women and provided a fitting celebration and illustration of the ongoing quest to enhance women’s inclusion in governance in Nigeria.

It also highlights the complex barriers they face at the intersection of gender and politics. Through their personal narratives, Double Minority revealed the systemic obstacles to women’s political and leadership aspirations and celebrates the remarkable resilience they exhibited towards surmounting the obstacles. The screening of the movie was followed by an engaging and animated interactive session in continuation of the Public Policy Forum.

As Nigeria approaches another election cycle, the work supported by Swiss funding offers hope that the next generation of leaders will better reflect the country’s full human potential.

Women make up half the population yet hold less than 10% of political positions. The quiet revolution in Kano offers not just hope, but a blueprint. It shows that with patience, cultural engagement, and bold advocacy, entrenched barriers can crumble.

The quiet revolution unfolding in Kano and beyond may not capture daily headlines, but it addresses one of Nigeria’s most fundamental democratic deficits. Through patient advocacy, strategic engagement and sustained commitment, the Swiss-funded project is proving that even the most entrenched barriers to women’s political participation can be overcome.

The stakes could not be higher. As Nigeria confronts security threats, economic challenges and social divisions, the nation needs every capable voice contributing to solutions. The Swiss-funded project’s success in breaking down barriers to women’s political participation represents not just progress for gender equality, but advancement for democracy itself.

The project offers more than hope for women’s increased political participation; it provides a roadmap for democratic renewal. By demonstrating that inclusive governance is not only possible but practical, even in challenging contexts, this initiative challenges us to imagine a Nigeria where democracy’s promise is finally fulfilled for all citizens. The revolution may be quiet, but its impact will be profound and lasting.

This is no longer just about women’s rights. It is about democracy itself. In a country battling insecurity, economic hardship, and deep social divisions, Nigeria cannot afford to silence half its population.

The revolution may be quiet, but it is unstoppable. From Kano’s courtrooms to local council chambers, women are not just participants in governance — they are shaping it. And as they do, they are rewriting Nigeria’s political story for generations to come.