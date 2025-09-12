Kano Govt approves ₦1.1bn for school uniforms

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

The Kano State Government has approved N1.1 billion for the procurement of free school uniforms for primary one pupils in the state, aiming to encourage enrollment.

This is contained in a statement issued by Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the spokesman of Gov. Abba Yusuf, on Friday in Kano.

According to the statement, providing free school uniforms is expected to boost enrollment, improve retention, and ensure equal opportunity.

He emphasised that education is a right, not a privilege, and this initiative will ease the burden on parents.

“The move aims to attract out-of-school children into classrooms and complements other education reforms, aligning with the government’s comprehensive education agenda.”