Kano forest security receives 145 crime complaints in August

Men of the Nigeria Forest and Security Service

The Nigeria Forest and Security Service (NFSS) in Kano said that it received 145 crime complaints in August.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number is in contrast to the 149 crime complaints the service received in July.

The Public Relations Officer of NFSS, Kano State Command, Malam Usman Umar, told NAN that the service was doing its best to fulfill its mandate in preventing, detecting, and combating crimes and illegal activities perpetrated in the forests.

“Out of the 145 complaints received, 90 had been treated while 55 are pending.

“Most of the cases were on bush burning, cattle rustling, car theft, motorcycle and tricycle theft, kidnapping, house and shop braking, thuggery, robbery among others, “he said.

The PRO said that NFSS would continue to secure and make forest-free crime zones.

He also urged the general public to report any criminal activities happening in their community and the surrounding areas.

Vanguard News