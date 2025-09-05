Kano advertising agency set target to generate N5bn by end of 2027

Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Signage and Advertisement Agency has set a target to generate the whopping sum of N5 billion by the end of the year 2027.

The agency’s Director General, Kabiru Dakata, disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Kano.

Dakata said the agency had a plan to generate N1.5 billion as revenue by the end of 2025.

He said the agency was established by the Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration to regulate and sanitize the outdoor advertisements in the state.

The Director General said the agency was a model borrowed from Lagos, Rivers and Niger States, which already had the agency in place.

He said that with the establishment of the agency, the issue of multiple tax collection on outdoor advertisements has been put to rest in the state, as the agency is the only body mandated to collect the taxes.

Dakata, however, called on the taxpayers to report anyone found posing under any guise to impersonate the agency to collect taxes.

According to him, “In April 2025, the Governor signed a law establishing the agency. The agency was a model borrowed from Lagos, Rivers and Niger States. The agency was to regulate outdoor advertisements and we are going to use both enforcement and revenue collection.

“Part of the enforcement was to ensure that the State outdoor advertisement signage post do aligned and comply with the rules and regulations of the agency.

“On the enforcement aspect any violations of our guidelines would attract punishment of one month imprisonment, three months and above community services, or payment of fines ranging from N100,000 to N500,000.

“The agency is already collaborating with other outdoor advertisement agencies to work in unison so as to regulates duplication of their Jobs and ensure that they operate within Laws.

“We would also correct the way and means some advertisement agencies uses Vulgar Words and words that also go against the sensitivity of the Community while placing their advertisements.

“Our revenue target for the remaining months of the year 2025 is N1.5 billion, that is for the remaining three or four months. In 2026, we are targeting N3 billion naira. That is the minimum we are targeting. By 2026/ 2027, we have set up the target at N5 billion,.

“This is a simple arithmetic. The law says if you have an advertisement structure of this size, you pay special amount of money. Ours is just to say okay, how many of this do we have in Kano? So, we just calculate the money based on the number of the advertisements. One beautiful thing about the law, it considers, you know, the locations of the of the structures and the prices vary,” Dakata stated.