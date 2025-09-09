Kanma urges stronger commitment to education access

By Folorunsho Olumuyiwa

LAGOS — Former Labour Party senatorial candidate for Delta North, Kennedy Kanma, has called for renewed national efforts to tackle ignorance and promote literacy as the foundation of a fair and progressive society.

Speaking in Lagos during an interactive session with journalists to mark this year’s International Literacy Day, commemorated globally on September 8, Kanma, a lawyer and social justice advocate, emphasized that education remains the bedrock of national development.

He described literacy as both a fundamental right and a pathway to equality, opportunity, and inclusion.

“On this World Literacy Day, I reiterate my firm commitment to eradicating illiteracy and empowering every citizen with the gift of knowledge. Ignorance is not only a barrier to self-fulfillment, it is also a hindrance to development. Through collective action, we can break these barriers and build a prosperous and inclusive future,” Kanma said.

Kanma disclosed that in Delta North, grassroots initiatives have been launched to make books more accessible, encourage reading culture, and promote literature with the support of literary groups and volunteers.

He also revealed plans to establish ICT centres across the senatorial district, noting that digital access is critical in today’s interconnected world.

“Every contribution to education goes a long way in shaping a conscious citizenry. Our youth must transform every digital platform available into centres of learning. That is the only way we can truly overcome ignorance,” he added.

Kanma urged government, civil society, and private stakeholders to intensify efforts in providing quality education, particularly for marginalized and underserved communities.

“With literacy, we can ensure that no one is left behind on the path to enlightenment and success as we work towards building the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.