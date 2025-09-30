Kafanchan retreat shapes future leaders for national growth

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A youth leadership retreat for head boys and girls of basic and post-basic schools has been described as a crucial platform for grooming the next generation of leaders needed to drive sustainable development in Nigeria.

The retreat, themed “Nurturing Young Leaders for Sustainable Development,” held in Kafanchan, brought together student leaders, educators, mentors, and community stakeholders for training in responsible leadership and mentorship.

Delivering the keynote address, Rector of St. Charles Borromeo Minor Seminary, Madakiya, Rev. Fr. Romanus Jega, said the future of society rests on visionary, morally upright young leaders committed to service. He urged schools and communities to prioritize mentorship and create opportunities for students to sharpen their leadership potential.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, represented by Air Commodore Musa Aileru, tasked participants to imbibe discipline, integrity, and patriotism, stressing that leadership values must be cultivated early in life.

Also speaking, the Member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Hon. Daniel Amos, hailed the initiative as an “incubator of future leaders,” while charging the students to apply the lessons learned to make positive impacts in their schools and communities.

Similarly, the Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area, Mr. Peter Tanko, represented at the event, pledged the council’s support for youth empowerment programmes anchored on education and leadership training. He stressed that nurturing leaders at the grassroots was key to long-term development.

Executive Director of Godspeed Leadership and Mentorship Development Initiative (GLEMDI), Mr. Habila Kayit, said the retreat was conceived to instill discipline, values, and exposure in student leaders. He thanked dignitaries and partners for supporting the vision.

As part of the programme, tree seedlings were presented to participating schools to symbolize the connection between leadership, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.

The retreat is expected to sharpen the leadership skills of head boys and girls over the next year and prepare them for greater responsibilities in building a sustainable future.