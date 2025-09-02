Kaduna Imams, Ulama fault CAN over alleged misrepresentation of El-Rufai’s comment

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Council of Imams and Ulama in Kaduna State has faulted the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, over what it described as a misleading attempt to discredit former Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai regarding comments made during a recent Channels Television programme.

In a rejoinder signed by its Secretary-General, Dr. Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu, the Council clarified that the remark suggesting Christians constitute less than 25 per cent of Kaduna’s population was made by the interviewer on Politics Today, and not by El-Rufai himself.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the remark was made by the interviewer, not Mallam El-Rufai. It is therefore mischievous and irresponsible for CAN to twist facts and attribute to him a statement he did not make,” the Council said.

The Imams and Ulama also accused CAN of attempting to divert public attention from allegations of dollar inducements allegedly offered to some Christian leaders for political purposes.

“Instead of issuing incendiary statements, CAN should address these allegations transparently: launch an internal inquiry, make its findings public. Silence or deflection on such grave matters only undermines credibility and public trust,” the statement added.

While acknowledging the religious diversity of the state, the Council stressed that Kaduna belongs to both Muslims and Christians and urged CAN to refrain from dragging religion into partisan politics or inflaming passions with inaccuracies.

“The Council of Imams and Ulama will not stand by while falsehood is weaponized to unsettle our state. Peaceful coexistence is non-negotiable; reckless statements and calculated distractions are unacceptable,” the Council warned.

The body called on stakeholders across the state to uphold truth, restraint, and responsibility in order to safeguard peace and unity.

Vanguard News