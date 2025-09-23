Kaduna fans fete Arsenal–Man City draw at pitchside party

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna—Hundreds of football lovers in Kaduna on Sunday thronged Disney Park, Barnawa, to watch the much-anticipated English Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City at the MTN Pitchside Watch Party.

The event, which has already toured major cities across Nigeria, brought fans together in a carnival-like atmosphere filled with music, contests, and exciting giveaways.

Spectators enjoyed side attractions including ball-juggling, shooting accuracy, and football trivia contests. Winners went home with prizes such as MTN broadband modems, SIM cards, and branded souvenirs.

Speaking at the event, Pitchside host and organiser, Kiibati Bankole, said the initiative was designed to unite football fans nationwide and create a unique viewing experience.

“Football is a universal language that unites Nigerians. With MTN as our partner, we are taking this experience across the country. It’s about fun, banter, and excitement — play, watch, and party,” she said.

One of the winners, Tosin Adepoju, an Arsenal supporter, dazzled the crowd by topping the ball-juggling contest with 73 touches. He won a broadband modem and described the prize as timely and useful for his job as a data analyst.

Though the Arsenal–Man City clash ended in a draw, the electric atmosphere at Disney Park ensured fans departed in high spirits, as MTN once again delivered a memorable football experience.