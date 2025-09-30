Kaduna communities commend Defence Chief as troops dismantle terrorists’ hideouts

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Residents of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have hailed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the military for sustained operations that have dismantled terrorists’ hideouts and restored peace to violence-hit communities.

Communities in Dokan Karji and Kwassam, which endured years of repeated bandit attacks, said the renewed offensive has drastically reduced criminal activity and enabled displaced villagers to return home.

Kauru, which borders nine local government areas—including parts of Plateau State—had been one of the epicentres of rural insecurity in Kaduna. Its vast, rugged terrain and strategic location had long complicated security patrols.

In a joint statement, Hon. Aminu Khalid, Chairman of the Dokan Karji Security Committee, and Alhaji Tukur Hussaini, Chairman of the Kwassam Security Committee, credited the military for the turnaround.

“The intervention of the military in combing terrorists’ hideouts in Dokan Karji and other parts of Kauru has brought remarkable peace to our area. Many villagers who deserted their homes because of banditry have now returned,” the statement read.

While acknowledging that peace had largely returned, the leaders recalled the August 24, 2025, attack on Ungwan Rimi community, in which seven people were killed and several others injured.

“Despite that sad incident, the once-devastated villages are gradually rebuilding, with farming activities resuming and local markets coming back to life,” Khalid noted.

They appealed for additional troop deployment to consolidate gains, particularly ahead of the dry season, when criminals often attempt to regroup.

The leaders also expressed gratitude to senior military officers for their roles in the operations, specifically mentioning field commanders in Samaru Kataf, Dokan Karji, and Kwassam. Courtesy visits, they said, are being planned to military top brass and political leaders to show appreciation and press for more deployments in vulnerable areas, including Geshere, Kusheka, Binawa in Kumana Chiefdom, and Kamaru, Badurum, and Rahama in Chawai Chiefdom.

Military authorities in Kaduna have in recent months intensified coordinated air and ground offensives across the state, targeting notorious criminal enclaves in the southern and central senatorial zones. Security sources said the operation is part of a broader strategy to dismantle terrorist cells and secure farming communities ahead of the harvest season.

Local leaders urged sustained patrols to consolidate the successes recorded and prevent a resurgence of attacks.