Juventus top Serie A with draw at Verona

Juventus’ Portuguese forward #07 Francisco Chico Conceicao celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, on September 20, 2025. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

Juventus drew 1-1 at Verona on Saturday to climb provisionally top of Serie A as the Turin giants were forced to fight for their away point.

Igor Tudor’s men were bidding to maintain a perfect start to the domestic campaign and got off the mark in the 19th minute through a long-range effort from Francisco Conceicao.

Hosts Verona drew level before the break when Gift Orban converted a penalty, and believed they were on for their first win of the season when Suat Serdar headed home in the second half, only to be denied by VAR after an offside in the build-up.

Juve beat Inter Milan 4-3 last week and then drew 4-4 at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, and looked flat towards the end of the match on Saturday.

But they top Serie A on 10 points, one ahead of Napoli, with Antonio Conte’s champions taking on promoted Pisa on Monday.

Udinese can move level with Juventus if they overcome AC Milan later Saturday.

Earlier, Bologna came from a goal down to beat Patrick Vieira’s Genoa 2-1 with a last-gasp penalty.

Icelandic midfielder Mikael Egill Ellertsson blasted Genoa in front with a powerful 63rd-minute strike after weaving into the box down the right.

But a delightful back-heel from Santiago Castro dragged Bologna level, before a handball deep into time added on gifted the hosts a penalty and Riccardo Orsolini’s spot-kick sealed the three points.

AFP