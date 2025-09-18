Ibas hands over reins of power to Fubara, as Rivers Assembly resumes

By Davies Iheamnachor & Daniel Abia, PORT HARCOURT

The outgone Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), has officially handed over power to Governor Siminalayi Fubara six months after the emergency rule. He declared that the mandate given to him by President Bola Tinubu had been fully accomplished.

In a statewide broadcast, Ibas said his assignment was to restore order in Rivers following the political crisis that led to the emergency proclamation on March 18, and that he was leaving with a sense of fulfillment.

President Tinubu had lifted the emergency rule on Wednesday, September 17, with Fubara; his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly asked to resume duties on today, September 18.

… Rivers Assembly

The Rivers State House of Assembly resumed legislative sitting from 10a.m., today, Thursday.

The plenary is being presided by the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, at the conference hall located within the legislative quarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The conference hall has served as the lawmakers’ temporary chamber since their official chamber at the assembly complex on Moscow Road was torched and later pulled down by the state government.

It was gathered that the 27 lawmakers had arrived the state some days before the expiration of the State of Emergency Rule declared in the state by the President.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas

In his statewide broadcast, Ibas said: “Six months ago, President Bola Tinubu entrusted me with the solemn responsibility of steering Rivers State through an extraordinary moment in its history.

“Today, I can say with conviction that by the grace of God and through our collective efforts, the mandate has been accomplished; law and order has been restored; local government elections have been conducted; statutory boards and commissions have been reconstituted; and the state budget has been passed by the National Assembly, providing a legitimate fiscal framework for governance and development,” he stated.

The former Sole Administrator, however, cautioned that Rivers must remain vigilant to prevent a relapse into crisis.

“May this state never again be brought to the brink of collapse. May we always choose unity over division; dialogue over discord; and progress over paralysis. The Garden City must never lose its fragrance,” Ibas warned.

Lessons

Reflecting on lessons from the period, he stressed that unchecked power could cripple institutions and that democracy thrived on dialogue and strong institutions rather than rivalry.

“One of the enduring lessons of this season is that the exercise of power without restraint can cripple institutions, and rivalry without dialogue clearly endangers democracy,” he said.

Ibas thanked President Tinubu for entrusting him with the “onerous task of restoring order” and expressed gratitude to security agencies, elders, civil servants, and the people of Rivers for their resilience. He urged citizens to rally behind Governor Fubara, noting that leadership succeeds only with active public support.

“As I hand back the reins of leadership to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, I do so with confidence and respect. I urge Rivers people to support him wholeheartedly because leadership and followership is a shared responsibility,” he said.