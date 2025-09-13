JJ ‘Dejocular’ Okonkwo amplifies Afrobeats in Canada

By Benjamin Njoku

Josiah Jachimike Okonkwo, popularly known as JJ “Dejocular” Okonkwo, is a seasoned broadcaster and producer with nearly two decades of experience. He has worked with leading Nigerian platforms, including Cool FM and News Central TV.

Beyond broadcasting, JJ is also a DJ and actor who has featured in both Nollywood and Hollywood North productions, and a creative storyteller committed to exploring culture through sound and visuals. Raised in Lagos in a family of singers, JJ grew up immersed in music.

“From my father’s record collection to my brother’s cassette tapes, I was surrounded by rhythm and lyrics that shaped my lifelong passion,” he recalls. After relocating to Canada in 2023, JJ noticed a gap in the local music scene. “Most of the stations played only mainstream Western music, with little or no Afrobeats,” he said.

“I felt disconnected. It did not reflect the multicultural reality of Canadian society. That, to me, was a gap. “This inspired Inside Afrobeats, a four-part audio series that explores the history and global impact of Afrobeats. The series is currently airing on Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Radio channels, including Edmonton, Newfoundland, Vancouver, and streaming in Canada only. The goal is to amplify Afrobeats,” JJ explained

“It is about the sound, the stories, the culture, and ensuring that African voices are part of the national conversation in music and media.” For JJ, Afrobeats is more than music; it is identity.

“Afrobeats hold a special place in my heart because it echoes the rhythm of where I come from. What I love most is its versatility. It blends with any genre while staying proudly African. The beats bring instant joy, but it is the storytelling, the proverbs, and the punchy lyrics that make it truly unique”..

With Inside Afrobeats, JJ Okonkwo is celebrating the sound he grew up with while ensuring that the world experiences it in full, including its energy, heritage, and pride.