Jigawa APC support group NWC, seeks disciplinary action against National Financial Secretary

APC flags

By Mohammed Abubakar Dutse

The crisis in the Jigawa state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears far from over as a Coalition of APC support groups in the state on Monday demanded stiff disciplinary action against the party’s National Financial Secretary, Bashir Usman Gumel.

The group’s spokesperson, Engr. Ibrahim Sa’id Uba, in a statement last night in Dutse viewed the action of Gumel as an affront to the leadership of the party in the state capable of causing disunity within the party.

We are compelled to address you today on a matter of grave concern, which threatens the peace, unity, and cohesion of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly in Jigawa state.

This briefing is to formally condemn the recent conduct of one of our party’s national officers, Alhaji Bashir Usman Gumel, who currently serves as the National Financial Secretary of the APC.

The group recalled that on Saturday, 31st August 2025, (sic) Bashir Usman Gumel was seen attending and actively participating in an unauthorized political gathering in Kafin-Hausa Town, Jigawa state.

“This gathering was not sanctioned by the party, and it was organized by disgruntled individuals—including elements from the opposition party, under the guise of celebrating an award for one Zakari Kafin-Hausa.

“During this unlawful assembly, inciting, inflammatory, and derogatory statements were made against the Executive Governor of Jigawa state, Malam Umar Namadi, and the entire state party leadership.

“Gumel openly pledged allegiance to an individual rather than to the APC as an institution. His utterances and presence provoked unrest, leading to chaos, injuries to innocent citizens, and destruction of properties.

“While this illegal assembly took place, the entire state leadership of the APC, under Governor Umar Namadi, was engaged in a people-centered outreach in Kaugama Local Government Area as part of the widely endorsed “Government and Her Citizens Engagement Programme.”

“This initiative reflects the APC’s commitment to grassroots development and direct citizen engagement. Sadly, this noble effort was overshadowed by the reckless and divisive actions of a senior party official.”

According to the statement, the action of the official was in clear breach of party’s Constitution, citing Article 21 A (vi), (vii), and (x) which deal with engaging in acts capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

Besides, statement said the action of Gumel did not only amount to the disobedience to lawful directives, but also a disrespect to party leadership and promotion of factionalism.

While condemning “in the strongest terms the irresponsible behaviour of Bashir Usman Gumel, which is unbefitting of a national party official, We call on the national leadership of the APC to immediately investigate these anti-party activities, which have caused public unrest, disunity, and brought embarrassment to the party.

“We demand that the party invoke appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with its constitution, to serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to undermine the unity and authority of the APC in Jigawa State or elsewhere.

“We urge the party to reinforce internal discipline and loyalty, and reaffirm the supremacy of party structures and leadership, especially at the state level.*

Going further, the statement claimed the APC stands for discipline, integrity, and unity. “Therefore, It is unacceptable that individuals occupying positions of national responsibility will engage in acts that not only divide us but endanger peace and progress.

“We remain loyal to the leadership of the party at all levels and stand firmly behind His Excellency, Governor Umar Namadi, whose developmental strides and inclusive governance continue to uplift Jigawa state.