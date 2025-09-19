Jennifer Mike-Oworodo: Fearless voice for women, justice and the Planet

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

At the heart of today’s most urgent human rights struggles—gender inequality, systemic exploitation, and the climate crisis—voices like that of Dr. Jennifer Heaven Mike-Oworodo are leading the call for accountability and reform. A legal scholar, global advocate, and distinguished professor, Dr. Mike-Oworodo is shaping conversations that demand both courage and systemic change.

Her recent contributions at the 2025 Conference of the Association of Human Rights Institutes (AHRI) in Lima, Peru, reflect her ability to confront the world’s most complex challenges with clarity and vision.

In her first paper, “Beneath the Surface: Unraveling the Ties Between Inequality, Exploitation, and the Global Trade in Human Organs,” Dr. Mike-Oworodo drew attention to the dark nexus between poverty, inequality, and the underground organ trade. She argued that organ trafficking is not merely a criminal act but a human rights catastrophe, disproportionately exploiting vulnerable communities whose bodies become commodities in a shadow economy. Her advocacy insists on stronger international protections and the dismantling of structures that sustain such exploitation.

Her second presentation, co-authored with Professor Michael Ogwezzy of the Rivers State University, “Organized Crime and Climate Change: Challenges in Prosecution and Determining Legal Responsibility,” tackled another neglected frontier. Here, Dr. Mike-Oworodo underscored how criminal networks exploit environmental vulnerabilities, worsening the climate crisis and evading accountability. She challenged states and institutions to build robust legal frameworks that can prosecute climate-related crimes and close the gap in assigning responsibility for environmental harm.

These interventions are not isolated. They flow directly from Dr. Mike-Oworodo’s lifelong commitment to advancing women’s rights, reproductive justice, and climate action. Her scholarship—including works like Women, Medicine and the TRIPS Agreement: Health and Human Rights in Nigeria and The Human Right to Health and Corporate Responsibility in Sub-Saharan Africa (Springer, 2025)—provides practical pathways for law to protect health, safeguard women’s autonomy, and confront environmental exploitation.

Currently serving as the Hampton and Esther Boswell Distinguished University Professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at DePauw University, Indiana, USA and Assistant Professor of Law at the American University of Nigeria, she brings together rigorous research, teaching, and activism. She has also served as Director of the Center for Governance, Development and Human Rights at AUN, where her leadership has bridged scholarship with advocacy.

Her record of advocacy extends beyond the classroom. From volunteering with Amnesty International to designing gender and human rights projects in Nigeria, Dr. Mike-Oworodo has translated research into tangible change. Her efforts to advance access to reproductive technologies, combat gender-based violence, and highlight women’s climate vulnerabilities have earned her international recognition, including the International Human Rights Defender Award (2024).

At a time when the intersection of human rights and environmental survival has never been more urgent, Dr. Jennifer Heaven Mike-Oworodo represents a powerful model of what advocacy-driven scholarship can achieve. By connecting systemic inequality with organ trafficking, and organized crime with climate change, her work reminds us that the fight for justice must be holistic, fearless, and uncompromising.

Her message from Lima is clear: protecting human dignity and safeguarding our planet are not separate struggles—they are one and the same.