Japa: Babcock University, BANC Foundation partner to curb irregular migration

Babcock University

…Train 10,000 Youth on Skills Acquisition

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

In a bid to curb the rising trend of irregular migration, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Blacks Ancestral Native Communities (BANC) Foundation to equip Nigerian youth with practical, in-demand skills.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both parties, more than 10,000 young people—including students, artisans, school dropouts, and other interested participants—will be trained in trades such as motor mechanics, plumbing, electronics, ICT, culinary arts, tailoring, and tiling, among others.

Founder and President of the BANC Foundation, Dr. Chibuzor Onyema, who joined the event virtually from Geneva, described the initiative as a platform designed to tackle irregular migration by creating opportunities for skill development and legitimate labour mobility. He emphasized the need for a hands-on, practical education model that prepares participants for both local and global relevance.

Babcock University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tayo Ademola, welcomed the collaboration, describing it as a major boost to the university’s entrepreneurial drive. “This MoU will strengthen our entrepreneurial centre as a launchpad for underserved youth to acquire competence, self-sufficiency, and prosperity,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr. Ayodeji Ajibade, Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurial Development at Babcock, noted that the university’s infrastructure would serve as a hub for empowering participants with skills to thrive both within and outside Nigeria.

The partnership builds on outcomes from BANC Foundation’s anti-irregular migration summit in Abuja last year, which introduced the irregular migration skills acquisition and resource centre, alongside its STARCARE (Sensitization, Training, Advocacy, Rehabilitation, Campaigns, Advisory, Reintegration, and Empowerment) model.

Beyond the Babcock collaboration, BANC has partnered with Abiola Ajimobi Technical University (Tech-U), where vocational programmes in automobile technology, woodwork, and the built environment are already underway. These programmes provide participants with certification and legitimate pathways to overseas employment, while also creating viable options at home.

Babcock University has similarly expanded skills-focused collaborations. Earlier this year, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) commissioned a 160-seat, fully digitalized bankers’ hall on campus to foster professional competence through practical training. Coincidentally, the CIBN building was inaugurated on the same day the BANC-Babcock MoU was signed.