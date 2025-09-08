Japa: 3 countries with friendly visa schemes to consider aside US, UK, Canada

For many Nigerians, the dream of japa often begins and ends with countries like the US, UK, or Canada, but with visa rejections on the rise and relocation costs soaring, more people are casting their nets wider in search of nations that offer friendlier entry points without endless hurdles.

Interestingly, several countries are quietly opening their doors with simplified visa schemes, affordable living, and clear pathways to residency.

If you’re ready to explore beyond the “big three,” here are three exciting alternatives worth considering.

1. Germany – Work and Student-Friendly Pathways



Germany has become one of the hottest destinations for Nigerians seeking better opportunities. Its Job Seeker Visa allows qualified professionals to move first and look for work for up to six months. For students, tuition fees are relatively low compared to other Western countries, and the post-study work visa gives ample time to secure a job. The demand for skilled workers in sectors like IT, engineering, and healthcare makes Germany a practical “Japa” option.

2. Australia – Points-Based Skilled Migration



Australia runs a points-based immigration system that often favours young, skilled applicants. Occupations like nursing, teaching, IT, and construction are in high demand, giving Nigerians with the right qualifications a chance to secure permanent residency. Australia’s Temporary Graduate Visa makes it easy for international students to transition into the workforce after studies.

3. Portugal – Golden Visa and Startup Routes



Portugal has carved a niche as one of Europe’s easiest entry points. Through its D7 Visa (for passive income earners or remote workers) and Golden Visa (for investors), it offers multiple flexible residency routes. The cost of living is lower than most Western European nations, and after five years of residency, one can apply for citizenship, making it a long-term escape plan for those serious about relocation.

