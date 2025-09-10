James Hope University gets new Vice Chancellor

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

James Hope University, Lekki, has announced the appointment of Professor Austin Nosike as its new Vice Chancellor, following a rigorous selection process conducted by the Senate, Governing Council, and Search Committee.

According to a statement issued in Abuja, the Board of Trustees described the appointment, announced on August 8, 2025, as “a significant step in consolidating the university’s vision of global excellence.”

Prof. Nosike, born in 1972, is an accomplished economist and higher education administrator with over three decades of international academic experience. He has taught, consulted, and held senior positions in universities across Nigeria, Rwanda, Burundi, Spain, the United States, and beyond. His leadership record includes serving as Dean, Director, and Deputy Vice Chancellor in multiple institutions, as well as taking up roles on the editorial boards of international journals.

With more than 200 scholarly publications to his credit, Prof. Nosike has mentored numerous postgraduate researchers and organized global conferences. His career reflects a lifelong commitment to human capacity development, financial accountability, and strategic growth. He has also consulted for international agencies and built strong academic partnerships worldwide.

In his new role, he will oversee James Hope University’s academic mission, governance, and management, ensuring quality standards while representing the university nationally and internationally. He is also tasked with fostering a vibrant learning environment that supports students, staff, and the wider community in achieving excellence.

Founded by philanthropist Jim Ovia through his educational foundation, James Hope University was licensed by the Federal Government in 2021 and has since made strides in teaching and research.