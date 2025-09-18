JAMB shifts final assessment date for underage UTME candidates, warns defaulting universities

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shifted the final assessment date for underage candidates who participated in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The adjustment, according to the Board, became necessary after 23 of the 71 universities chosen by the affected candidates failed to submit their Post-UTME screening scores by the initial deadline of September 15, 2025.

In a statement signed by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB noted that despite the release of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results by the National Examinations Council (NECO) on September 17, several institutions had yet to comply.

The defaulting universities include the University of Lagos (39 candidates), Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja (18), Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (15), University of Abuja (12), and University of Uyo (9), among others. Altogether, 135 candidates are affected.

JAMB said it had formally written to the institutions involved, directing them to submit the outstanding screening scores without further delay.

The Board also reminded universities of their obligations under the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS). It mandated public universities to forward their recommended candidates on or before Tuesday, September 30, 2025, while private universities have until Friday, October 31, 2025.

JAMB stressed that the final deadlines—October 30 for public universities and November 31 for private universities—remain binding, as agreed at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa.

The Board emphasized that strict compliance with these timelines was critical to ensuring a smooth, fair, and transparent admission process for the 2025/2026 academic session.