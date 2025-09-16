Jackson not under pressure to perform, says Bayern coach Kompany

Bayern Munich’s Colombian forward #14 Luis Diaz (L) and Bayern Munich’s Senegalese forward #11 Nicolas Jackson arrive to take part in a training session in Munich, southern Germany, on September 16, 2025, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has insisted that new signing Nicolas Jackson will not be burdened with pressure to deliver immediately at the club.

Speaking after a training session, Kompany praised the striker’s character and how quickly he has settled into the squad. “It was a good training, but more importantly, his personality fits well with the team. He’s a good person and my wish is that he will score a lot of goals,” the coach said.

Kompany, however, stressed that Jackson will be given the freedom to adapt at his own pace. “He will not be put under pressure from my side,” he added.

The Senegalese forward joined Bayern from Chelsea on loan after a transfer drama and is expected to add firepower to the club’s attack as they look to challenge for domestic and European honours.

Jackson faces a swift reunion with his parent club in Wednesday night’s Champions League high-profile league phase opener at the Allianz Arena,