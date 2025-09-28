Izala leader hails DGSS role in easing tension in Kano

The national leader of the Izala (Ahlus-Sunnah) movement, Sheik Bala Lau, has praised the Director-General of the State Services, Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, for helping to ease tensions in Kano State

Speaking during a preaching session in Ibadan, Sheik Lau said the intervention of the DGSS was key in “taming the brewing crises” over the case involving Mallam Abubakar Lawal, also known as “Triump.”

He noted that what was initially expected to end in a court charge was redirected after the DGSS ordered the Kano State Command to mediate between Islamic denominations in the state.

The move, he stressed, helped both sides to explore amicable resolutions.

The cleric urged the Kano State Shura Council, which was set up to investigate the matter, to ensure fairness and justice in its probe.

He explained that only a just outcome would guarantee peace in the state and the country at large.

Sheik Lau also thanked residents of Ibadan and members of the Ahlus-Sunnah movement for standing as ambassadors of Islam.

He called for tolerance and wisdom in religious engagements, saying, “Be tolerant and always apply wisdom in your mode of preachings. May Allah continue to guide us.”