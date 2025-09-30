Iyaloju Initiative: Why formal maternity care among pregnant women should be implemented —MRHC

By Henry Obetta

The Maternal and Reproductive Health (MRH) Collective (MRHC) has urged government, stakeholders and institutions to intensify efforts in implementing formal maternal care for pregnant women and girls, citing affordability, lack of health insurance and cultural norms as barriers to skilled care.

At the dissemination meeting of its Iyaloju initiative held on Monday at Sojourner by Genesis Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, MRHC presented research findings that showed a decline in reliance on traditional birth attendants from 30.1% in 2023 to 24.6% in 2025. Deliveries in public hospitals rose from 39.1% to 40.7% within the same period, while private hospital deliveries increased from 30.8% to 34.7%.

The study, conducted among women aged 15 to 49 across 10 local governments in Lagos State, revealed that affordability was the main reason some women continued to patronise traditional birth attendants, while many still lacked health insurance coverage. A total of 3,651 respondents were surveyed for baseline data and 3,509 for the endline phase.

Executive Director of MRHC, Dr Olajumoke Oke, said the forum was convened to analyse findings and get stakeholder feedback. “As policymakers, leaders and community influencers, your feedback is invaluable… Together, we can create a lasting impact on the state,” she said, adding that health worker mentoring, community engagement and stronger accountability systems were crucial for improving care.

Oke stressed the need for behavioural and social interventions to be sustained until they become embedded in community norms. “There’s an urgent need to increase awareness around health insurance, especially for pregnant women,” she said.

The Iyaloju initiative, implemented over three years, has focused on increasing the utilisation of skilled maternal health services among low-income and vulnerable women in Lagos. Strategies include Emergency Obstetric Care training for doctors and nurses, Respectful Maternity Care training for health workers, data audit workshops, community outreaches and participatory forums.

Chief Operating Officer of MRHC, Mrs Funmi Owosho, said the organisation’s vision was to ensure that “every African woman and girl has access to information, resources and quality healthcare to live a healthy and prosperous life.”