Iwaji Festival: Eze Nwokedi tasks Igbos on cultural preservation

By Esther Onyegbula

The traditional ruler of Obodoukwu, HRM Eze Chika Nwokedi, Eze Okpoko I, has stressed the importance of preserving the Iwaji (new yam) cultural festival as a unifying heritage of the Igbo people, urging communities to remain steadfast in upholding traditions handed down by their forefathers.

Speaking at the 2025 edition of the Iwaji Igbo Cultural Festival held in Lagos, Eze Nwokedi, founder of Ndi Igbo Buru Otu Association of Nigeria, described the annual celebration as a thanksgiving to God for a successful harvest and a reminder of the Igbo people’s deep spiritual and cultural roots.

“The Iwaji/Igbo Cultural Festival is an annual traditional event of the Igbos wherever they find themselves. As a king of Igbo descent according to our tradition and culture, it is obligatory to observe this age-long festival laid down by our ancestors,” the monarch said.

He noted that the festival, which coincides with the harvest season, is symbolic of divine grace, adding that it provides an opportunity for the living to appreciate God for surviving the planting season.

“Many people planted and were not alive to harvest. Therefore, those of us who are alive have cause to glorify the Lord. My brethren, I urge all of us to be happy and appreciate God for giving us the opportunity to witness another season of harvest,” Eze Nwokedi said.

The monarch, surrounded by his cabinet, elders, and members of the community, prayed that those who sowed would reap bountifully, while those who could not plant would be empowered to do so in the coming season.

As part of the festival, several prominent sons and daughters of Igboland were conferred with chieftaincy titles in recognition of their contributions to community development. They include Chief Kingsley Iheakor Mmama (Ezi nwa no na Obi), Chief Blessing Obiajunwa (Osodimee Nwanyi ma na’ria), Chief Collins Nwosu (Nze n’ Egbuodu), Chief Emmanuel Nnamdi Nneji (Okwuruora), and Hon. Chief Mrs. Elizabeth Nwankata (Akwaugo Nwanyi I of Lagos).

Speaking after his coronation, Chief Nneji pledged to use his title to mentor the youth and create opportunities for the less privileged. Similarly, Chief Nwankata said her recognition would spur her to expand her humanitarian efforts, particularly towards supporting vulnerable members of the community.

“The Iwaji festival is one of the most important cultures of the Igbo people. It is a tradition we cannot depart from because it was handed down by our ancestors,” she added.

The festival also featured awards to outstanding individuals for their service and contributions to the upliftment of the Igbo people and society at large.

Partnering with Eze Nwokedi for the celebration, Dr. Ruzu Onyemaechi Robert, a herbal products manufacturer, described the monarch as “a representation of our cultural heritage” and commended his role in preserving Igbo identity.

He said the Iwaji festival provided a platform to showcase indigenous culture and pledged continued collaboration with the traditional ruler.

Highlights of the event included cultural displays, thanksgiving prayers, and a colorful coronation ceremony that attracted dignitaries, traditional leaders, and members of the wider Igbo community.