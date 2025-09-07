I’ve seen single mothers raise kings, leaders – Imade Osawaru

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Imade Osawaru, has faulted actor Jim Iyke’s recent statement that single mothers cannot raise proper men. In a chat with Potpourri, the actress insisted that values, not family structure, determine the kind of men children become.

She said:“I strongly disagree. Proper men are not made by the number of parents in a home, but by the values they are raised with. I’ve seen single mothers raise kings, leaders, and visionaries. To say otherwise is to undermine the strength and resilience of countless women who are doing the work of two. A good man is raised by love, not just a ‘perfect’ family structure.”

On the challenges of acting in today’s digital age, Osawaru noted that social media has shifted the focus away from talent. According to her, the obsession with follower counts undermines originality and hard work.

“The number one challenge is that follower count now seems more important than raw talent. It’s frustrating when your years of hard work, training, and experience are ignored just because you don’t have millions of followers. Social media should be a tool, not the yardstick for measuring creativity. Sadly, this trend is killing originality, because many young actors now chase clout instead of honing their craft.”

When asked about love and sacrifice, the actress offered a personal reflection on relationships and purpose. She described Nigerian men as “romantic in practical ways” and revealed a past sacrifice that changed her perspective on love.

“Nigerian men can be romantic, but romance here is often more practical than dramatic—less candlelit dinners, more showing up when it matters. As for sacrifice, I once put someone else’s dreams before mine, only to realize love should never cost you your purpose. That experience shaped me: I now believe the greatest romance is when two people push each other to be their best selves, not when one person shrinks for the other to shine.”