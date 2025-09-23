Home » News » Itsekiri urges Delta govt to sustain peace in Warri   
September 23, 2025

Itsekiri urges Delta govt to sustain peace in Warri   

By Jimitota Onoyume 

 Okere , an Itsekiri community in Warri south local government area has  enjoined the Delta state government to take decisive actions to  halt  alleged illegal incursion  into its territory by Ijaw of Ogbe Ijoh ,  stressing that the act if unchecked could trigger another round of ethnic  crisis in the oil rich city.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday ( Tuesday ) in Okere community under the aegis of  Indigenous People of Okere ,  Image maker of the community , Barrister David Oki  said  rule of law was the panacea to enduring peace , adding that the people of Ogbe Ijoh should  stop alleged  attempt to make incursions into Okere territory. 

” We have seen criminal  occupations and cultural incursions into  Okere territories in Warri by the Ijaw  with aggressive media propaganda , these are illegal attempts to extend Ijaw influence illegally “, he said.  

Oki who was flanked by  some other leaders of the community said  the alleged illegal incursions were a threat to peace and security .

” Let it be clear , these provocations threaten peace , security and economic stability in Warri south. Not an inch of our ancestral land will be surrendered . We are resolute in defending our heritage and territorial integrity “, he said. 

The community further emphasized its call on the government of the state and other relevant authorities  to act for the common good of peace and justice , adding that  the  government should not be silent in the face of an alleged act of injustice .

” We call on  the government of Delta state and all relevant authorities to act with courage , integrity  and impartiality . Decisive government  action is required to halt these illegal incursions and uphold the rule of law. Anything less is complicity in the erosion of injustice and peace “, he said

” We stand firm . We stand united. We stand ready to defend our land and our heritage ” , the community said.

A leader in the community, Mr Amechi  Ogbitse Ogbonnia , also spoke along similar lines, urging the government to be seen to promote peace  in Warri with the right steps.

It would be recalled that  there was tension in  some parts of Warri over issues relating to the billboards of the coronation anniversary of the monarch of Ogbe-Ijoh. 

