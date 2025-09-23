Itsekiri urges Delta govt to sustain peace in Warri   

By Jimitota Onoyume

Okere , an Itsekiri community in Warri south local government area has enjoined the Delta state government to take decisive actions to halt alleged illegal incursion into its territory by Ijaw of Ogbe Ijoh , stressing that the act if unchecked could trigger another round of ethnic crisis in the oil rich city.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday ( Tuesday ) in Okere community under the aegis of Indigenous People of Okere , Image maker of the community , Barrister David Oki said rule of law was the panacea to enduring peace , adding that the people of Ogbe Ijoh should stop alleged attempt to make incursions into Okere territory.

” We have seen criminal occupations and cultural incursions into Okere territories in Warri by the Ijaw with aggressive media propaganda , these are illegal attempts to extend Ijaw influence illegally “, he said.

Oki who was flanked by some other leaders of the community said the alleged illegal incursions were a threat to peace and security .

” Let it be clear , these provocations threaten peace , security and economic stability in Warri south. Not an inch of our ancestral land will be surrendered . We are resolute in defending our heritage and territorial integrity “, he said.

The community further emphasized its call on the government of the state and other relevant authorities to act for the common good of peace and justice , adding that the government should not be silent in the face of an alleged act of injustice .

” We call on the government of Delta state and all relevant authorities to act with courage , integrity and impartiality . Decisive government action is required to halt these illegal incursions and uphold the rule of law. Anything less is complicity in the erosion of injustice and peace “, he said

” We stand firm . We stand united. We stand ready to defend our land and our heritage ” , the community said.

A leader in the community, Mr Amechi Ogbitse Ogbonnia , also spoke along similar lines, urging the government to be seen to promote peace in Warri with the right steps.

It would be recalled that there was tension in some parts of Warri over issues relating to the billboards of the coronation anniversary of the monarch of Ogbe-Ijoh.