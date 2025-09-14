It’ll be difficult for opposition to defeat Mbah in 2027, says Enugu Prince

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — Prince Ugochukwu Nnaji, a community leader from Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government Area, has said that Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s growing popularity and ongoing development projects give him an advantage ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Enugu, Nnaji commended the governor’s efforts in infrastructural and socio-economic development, noting that such initiatives could strengthen his chances in the next election.

He highlighted projects such as road construction, water supply interventions, education reforms, and digital economy programmes as signs of the administration’s focus on public welfare.

“Governor Mbah came with a clear vision, and today we can see results. From rural roads to urban renewal projects, investments in water supply, and emphasis on education and youth empowerment, the administration has shown capacity and direction,” Nnaji said.

He urged politicians across party lines to support the government’s developmental initiatives, stressing that unity would benefit Enugu people.

Nnaji further noted that the governor’s approach to governance has earned him support at the grassroots and encouraged residents to continue backing the administration to sustain ongoing projects.