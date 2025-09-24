ITF conducts examinations to SUPA trainees to meet international standard

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), says it has successfully conducted examinations to Skill-Up Artisan (SUPA) programme for trainees to gain international standard and improve their proficiency.

Dr Afiz Ogun, Director-General and Chief Executive of ITF, disclosed this during on spot-check of trainees undergoing the examination for second phase of SUPA programme on project management, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogun said that the essence of the examination was to enhance the artisans’ capabilities to meet global standards, adding that the ITF was highly committed to training, certifying and licensing Nigerian artisans with internationally recognised credentials.

He said that the examinations were administered by the Chartered Institute of Project Management of Nigeria (CIPMN).

“So we want to raise the trainees up to the international standard and now they have all known what management project is all about.

“When you give training without examination, you have not done anything and when you give examination that is not quality enough, you cannot also achieve anything that is the essence of this examination.

“We have started with the first examination, which is project management. We are going around the exams centres in Abuja to check how the examination is being conducted.

The director-general said that those trainees, who cannot speak English Language, an interpreter would support them to ensure they flow with any language they understand.

He noted that about 100,000 artisans were participating in the examination nationwide while 30,000 participants were writing in this first batch, adding that the examination was in batches.

Ogun said that the ITF has established about 30 training centres across the country, adding that more would be establish, to accommodate the trainees.

The D-G emphasised that internationally accredited certifications would reduce unemployment and address related socio-economic challenges by equipping artisans with marketable skills.

He said that the SUPA programme’s certification framework, which integrates globally, recognised qualifications to enhance employability of the trainees.

Ogun said that the SUPA certification process involved a three-tiered training structure.

“These structures are, the foundation phase for basic skills assessment, SUPA one for soft skills development (culminating in the upcoming CIPMN exams) and SUPA two for advanced technical training,” he said.

He noted that successful trainees that have completed the process had received certifications that validate their skills for direct employment, international placements or self-employment.

Ogun called on Nigerian artisans to join its SUPA programme, adding that it was an initiative designed to address Nigeria’s skilled manpower gap by training, certifying and empowering them for local and international markets.

Mr Henry Mbadiwe, Registrar/Chief Executive, CIPMN, said that the essence of training the artisans on management project was to ensure that they understand how to plan on management’s risk.

“When you have artisans that understand how to plan, artisans that understand how to manage risk, manage changes, you will realise that they will not waste resources.

“You will also discover that they will be very efficient and effective on how they do their work. This is the value of project management,’’ he said.

Mr Bamidele Ojo, one of the participants, thanked the ITF, CIPMN and the Federal Government for sharing their expertise, providing valuable insights and enhancing their skills.

Ojo said that the examination was also part of the support that would boost their experience and knowledge as well as increasing their ability to a higher level.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the ITF D-G and some of the management staff members of the CIPMN and some journalists, monitored the centres in the FCT.