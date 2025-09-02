Isioma Ndah named APC South-South coordinator for women’s bill

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Ms Isioma Theodora Ndah as South-South Coordinator for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, ahead of the bill’s third reading in the National Assembly scheduled for October 2025.

The development was contained in a statement signed by Chris Madu, Coordinator of Delta United for Progress, who announced Ndah’s selection and described the appointment as a mark of confidence in her leadership.

According to the statement, the appointment was made by the APC National Women Leader, Dr Mary Alile Idele, in recognition of Ndah’s political experience and her ability to unify and inspire women in the South-South.

“She is one of the strongest political voices of South-South women, a bridge builder whose work cuts across divides, and a leader whose truthfulness and courage command respect,” the statement read.

Ndah previously contested as the APC candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections. She is also the National Coordinator of the National Frontiers and Mobilisation Initiative, as well as the founder of the Odinma Anioma Group, both frontline APC support groups.

The Reserved Seats for Women Bill seeks to create guaranteed legislative positions for women at both federal and state levels.

If passed, it will mark a significant step in addressing the longstanding underrepresentation of women in Nigeria’s political system.

“With this bill, women’s voices, long underrepresented, will finally find structured space and power in decision-making,” the statement added.

According to the statement, Ndah’s appointment will play a critical role in galvanising women across the South-South to support the bill and sustain momentum for its passage.

“Her appointment is a merit to women, a strength to the APC, and a beacon of hope for millions of young women who now see that political leadership is not beyond their reach,” it noted.