Iran claims it executed one of Israel’s top spies

Iran said Monday it executed a man it described as one of Israel’s top spies after he was convicted of working for its arch-enemy.

“One of the leading spies of the Zionist regime in Iran, Bahman Choubi Asl, was hanged this morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

Iran and Israel fought a 12-day war in June after unprecedented Israeli air strikes on military, government and nuclear sites in the Islamic republic.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel, a state it does not recognise.

Since the conflict ended, Iranian authorities have vowed swift trials for people suspected of collaborating with Israel.

They have since announced several arrests and executions of people they accused of working with the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency.

On Monday, Iran’s judiciary said Choubi Asl had worked “closely” with Israeli intelligence and had “privileged access to vital and sovereign databases” of the Islamic republic. It did not say when he was arrested.

The Israeli strikes in June killed senior officers, nuclear scientists and hundreds of other people, including civilians.

On August 9, the judiciary said it had opened an investigation into 20 people arrested for alleged links with Israel.

A few days earlier, Iran executed Roozbeh Vadi, accused of passing information about a nuclear scientist killed during the conflict.

