IPOB urges release of medical report on Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu

ABUJA — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for the public release of a medical report following the examination of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement on Thursday, IPOB spokesperson Comrade Emma Powerful said a panel of senior doctors and consultants that the group said was appointed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), completed an assessment of Kanu two days ago, but the findings have not been made public.

IPOB said the delay in publishing the report was worrying and urged the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney-General to make the findings available. “Transparency demands that the report be released without delay,” the statement read. The group also asked that Kanu be granted access to the doctors’ findings.

Kanu has been in DSS custody since his re-arrest in 2021 and faces charges including alleged treasonable felony. His health and detention have been the subject of public attention and several rights groups have previously expressed concern.

The DSS and the Office of the Attorney-General were contacted for comment; responses were pending at the time of publication.