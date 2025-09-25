IPOB responds to Onoh, alleges legal irregularities in Kanu’s detention

Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has responded to comments by Denge Josef Onoh, former Southeast campaign spokesman for the APC presidential campaign, rejecting his claim that the group is obstructing the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said the continued detention of Kanu is the result of what the group described as legal irregularities and procedural defects, and called for adherence to constitutional safeguards.

Powerful said IPOB contends that Kanu had been previously discharged and acquitted on the charges at issue, and argued that retrying him on the same offences would run afoul of the constitutional protection against double jeopardy. The group urged citizens and authorities to respect constitutional processes.

IPOB also alleged that the prosecution was relying on a repealed statute, saying the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013 was superseded by later legislation. The group described any prosecution under a repealed law as constitutionally questionable.

On fair hearing, IPOB accused authorities of using civil ex parte orders in ways the group said could not properly found criminal liability, and asserted that such practices raised concerns under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to a fair hearing. These points were presented by IPOB as its interpretation of the law.

Concerning jurisdiction, the group claimed that the applicable law requires certain cross-border procedural steps — including securing leave from a court in the country of alleged rendition — and said it was not aware that such leave was obtained. IPOB presented this as a legal objection that, in its view, casts doubt on the validity of further proceedings.

IPOB reiterated that it will continue to challenge Kanu’s detention through legal channels and urged authorities and the public to ensure that all actions conform to constitutional and statutory requirements. The group described its position as a call for due process and the rule of law.