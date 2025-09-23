IPOB raises concern over Nnamdi Kanu’s health, calls for his release

Nnamdi Kanu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed serious concern about the health of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who remains in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

In a statement, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, urged the authorities to ensure Kanu’s safety and to provide him with prompt and adequate medical care. The group said it remains committed to peaceful and lawful means and called on the government to address the situation without delay.

IPOB also appealed to international bodies, human rights organisations and members of the public to intervene and help ensure that Kanu receives appropriate medical attention.