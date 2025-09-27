IPOB faults Federal High Court ruling on Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI— THE Indigenous People of Biafra, yesterday disagreed with Justice James Omotisho’s ruling that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, must explain certain things on his terrorism charge.

The pro-Biafra group, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, questioned Justice Omotosho on what he wants Kanu to explain, saying that the Judge

should have known that Section 36(11) of the Nigerian Constitution forbids compelling any defendant to testify against himself.

IPOB alleged that the Abuja Court is no longer following the dictates of the law but that of the Presidency and its collaborators in the incineration of its leader.

According to IPOB, “The remark has exposed the reality of Abuja Courts, that their first duty is not to ensure justice, but to satisfy the whims and caprices of the federal government of Nigeria and its leaders, particularly the presidency and some sections of Nigeria who want’s Kanu’s continued incarceration.

“By demanding that our Leader “explain certain things” Justice Omotosho is not applying the law; he is aiding persecution.

“IPOB strongly condemns the ruling of Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Abuja, which declared yesterday that “the defendant our leader Mazi Nnamdi will need to explain certain things” in his ongoing trial. We ask Justice Omotosho directly: Explain certain things like what?

“Does the judge not know that Section 36(11) of the Nigerian Constitution forbids compelling any defendant to testify against himself?

V“Does the judge not understand that the burden of proof rests solely on the prosecution, not on the accused?

“Is Justice Omotosho suggesting that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should fill the gaps in a case built on contradictory witnesses, absence of investigation reports, and reliance on a repealed law?

“This remark exposes the reality of Abuja courts: their first duty is not to give justice, it is to satisfy the presidency. By demanding that our leader “explain,” certain things, Justice Omotosho is not applying the law; he is aiding persecution.

“We remind the world that IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stand on the side of truth and international law. The Nigerian judiciary must stop this charade of shifting the burden proof onto an innocent man whose only “crime” is demanding self-determination for his people. “