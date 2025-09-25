Home » News » IPOB Constituting clog to Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom – Onoh
September 25, 2025

IPOB Constituting clog to Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom – Onoh

Kanu raises alarm, alleges tricks by FG to perpetually hold him down Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has drawn attention to what he described as serial executive and judicial fraud being perpetrated against him since his extraordinary rendition in 2021. In an open letter addressed to Nigerians yesterday, Kanu said: ‘’In a judgment entered on March 1, 2017, the Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled that the ‘IPOB is not an unlawful group’. At the time, it received widespread publicity which can be verified. ‘’This landmark ruling (made by the court before it turned unjust) emanated in a criminal proceedings that required ‘proof beyond reasonable doubt’ and in which the federal government and my humble self presented our respective cases. ‘’Alas! Instead of the federal government to go on appeal as the law mandated (if they are dissatisfied with the judgment), the former Attorney-General (Abubakar Malami) went behind closed doors with a letter signed by late Abba Kyari and got IPOB proscribed/tagged a terrorist group in an ex parte proceedings that conducted without notice to me or to the IPOB. ‘’This abominable incident was the earliest sign yet that the government and its judiciary have struck an unholy and fraudulent alliance to deny me my rights and thereby imperil the life and liberty of millions who identity with IPOB. ‘’On October 26, 2022, a Federal High Court declared my extraordinary rendition and detention as unconstitutional, stating that: ‘the manner of arrest and detention of the Applicant (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) in Kenya, his continued detention in Abuja, his subjection to physical and mental trauma by the Respondents, the inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to the Applicant amounts to a brazen violation of the Applicant’s fundamental right to dignity of his person and threat to life under Section 34 (1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).’ ‘’The court further ordered the federal government to apologize to me and pay me compensation. In a responsible society and well-ordered, run by a responsible government, this judgment is sufficient to have ended my lengthy detention and encourage the federal government to constructively engage me on the issue of the self-determination agitation that triggered this whole saga. ‘’Pedal back to October 13, 2022, when the Court of Appeal held that: ‘The courts must never shy away from calling the executive to order when they resort to acts of ‘executive lawlessness.’ ‘’The duty of the courts is to maintain a balance between ensuring that law and order is obeyed and the protection of the individual from oppressive actions by the executive. ‘’By the forcible abduction and extraordinary rendition of the Appellant (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) from Kenya to this country on the 27th day of June 2021, in violation of international and state laws, the lower court or, indeed, any court in this country is divested of jurisdiction to entertain charges against the Appellant’. ‘’Despite the clarity of this judgment and its comportment with reason, the federal government refused to release me from detention while it went behind closed doors and connived with three other justices of the court of appeal who fraudulently and swiftly sat on appeal over the judgment and practically destroyed it by issuing what they termed ‘a stay of execution’. ‘’One may then ask: Is it not abominable for a court to stay a judgment the government already disobeyed? In a plethora of cases, the Supreme Court has held that anybody who disobeys a related court order cannot be given any judicial relief until such order is obeyed. ‘’This is a sound reasoning that applied to everybody but is fraudulently overlooked when it comes to my case. Fast forward to 15th December 2023 when the Supreme Court sent back my case to the Federal High Court for trial. ‘’For avoidance of doubt, that was not the only decision the Supreme Court made. It also decided that my bail should not have been revoked and it went on to state clearly that the judge exhibited significant and unacceptable bias by revoking my bail. ‘’In a sane society, one would expect that when the High court received my case from the Supreme Court and hankered down for trial, it was also duty-bound to restore my bail in line with the pronouncement of the apex court. ‘’But that did not happen. Why? Well, your guess is as good as mine and that is: the Court connived with the federal government to continue my detention in violation of Section 287 of the Nigerian Constitution. ‘’On September 24, 2024, I decided that I have had enough of taking my chances at getting justice from a judge that, in June 2021, sent me to secret police detention without fair hearing, later refused to transfer me to prison to better prepare for my trial and capped it all by refusing to restore my bail and instead ordering an accelerated trial in the face of the reality that I will never get a fair trial whilst detained at the DSS. ‘’These are the major reasons that compelled me to request recusal of the judge and having consented to it, she proceeded to make an order removing herself from my case. That order was never challenged on appeal; thus it remains extant to this day. ‘’But instead of the Chief judge of the Federal High Court to do the lawful thing by assigning my case to another judge, he connived with the federal government to eat crow and send my case to a judge that stands recused by a valid order. ‘’To conclude this open letter, let me make it clear that it should in no way be construed to mean that there are no decent judges in Nigeria that can be trusted to deliver even-handed justice in my case. That is not the issue. ‘’Instead, the issue is that my case is deliberately being shielded from judges and justices that are deemed to be committed to doing justice, even when it means that the federal government must lose. ‘’Be that as it may, if it will take the rest of my life in detention to produce me before a proper and impartial court, so be it. But let me say this for the world to know: I will not succumb to any trial conducted by any judge or court whose jurisdiction does not pass constitutional muster. Not now, not ever.’’

Reprimands agitators for threatening hell on Nigeria

The former southeast spokesman for president Bola Tinubu, Denge.Josef Onoh, has addressed the latest outburst from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with the gravity it demands.

Onoh in a statement released to newsmen in Abuja, reprimanded IPOB ‘s spokesperson’s statement, on Tuesday, for threatening “unimaginable consequences” and the outright “end of Nigeria” if anything happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody.

He warned that the statement was not just an inflammatory rhetoric but a dangerous provocation that serves no one but the enemies of the Igbo.

“It is the kind of bellicose posturing that has repeatedly sabotaged every glimmer of hope for Kanu’s release and poisoned the wall of constructive dialogue.

“Let’s be unequivocal: IPOB’s threats are not the voice of a people seeking justice; they are the desperate cries of a movement that has lost its way, equating itself to the triggers of World War I, while ignoring the self-inflicted wounds it has inflicted on the Southeast.

“You warned of a ‘keg of gunpowder’ and accused the DSS of deliberate endangerment, yet you conveniently forget how your enforced sit-at-home directives, now a weekly ritual of economic sabotage, have already detonated that powder keg in our markets, schools, and homes. These are not acts of resistance. They are acts of collective punishment against the very Igbo whose cause you claim to champion. Your words do not rally align. They repel, turning potential mediators into hardened skeptics,” Onoh said.

He noted that for many years, he has been at the forefront of advocating for Kanu’s release on compassionate and strategic grounds such as on September 20 when he publicly urged President Bola Tinubu to hand Kanu over to the custody of Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata, as a humanitarian gesture to de-escalate tensions and restore investor confidence in the Southeast.

“This was not empty talk. It was a pathway rooted in equity, aligning with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda of inclusive governance. I commended the President’s diplomatic triumphs, such as the conviction of the Finland-based criminal, Simon Ekpa, whose gang has masqueraded as IPOB to unleash terror.

“Yet, every time voices like mine, or those of our governors, Ohanaeze, and traditional rulers, gain traction for political solutions, IPOB unleashes a torrent of threats that drown out reason and embolden the hardliners in Abuja to dig in deeper.”

Onoh said that the consistent undermining of the efforts is not accidental but a pattern of self-sabotage, recalling that in 2023, he prioritized Kanu’s release over Senate Presidency for the Southeast.

Related News

Onoh recalled also of him pleading for Kanu to attend trial from home to end the sit-at-home madness crippling our economy, but that what followed was more IPOB-enforced shutdowns, more violence cloaked as agitation, and zero progress toward freedom.

“You lash out at some Igbo as collaborators and political jobbers, but who are the true betrayers here? Those of us building bridges, or you, who burn them with every hyperbolic warning? History will not vindicate a struggle that prioritizes apocalypse over atonement—that demands release without reckoning for the victims of IPOB-linked atrocities, from displaced families to the blood on the hands of criminals hiding in your shadow.

“And now, this absurd saber-rattling about ending Nigeria? Under President Tinubu’s resolute leadership, such fantasies are not just impossible—they are laughable. Tinubu has stared down greater storms: from global economic headwinds to internal banditry, all while extending olive branches to the Southeast through appointments like the current Chief of Naval Staff for the Nigerian Navy Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, whereas no individual from Igbo extraction held such in the previous administration.

“Your threats will not fracture the federation; they will fracture the Southeast further. Mark my words: this path leads only to isolation and impoverishment. The sit-at-home orders you once wielded as a weapon have already ravaged our markets—Onitsha’s trade volumes halved, Aba’s factories idled, Enugu’s streets ghost towns—driving away investors and youth to Lagos and Abuja. Our GDP contribution shrinks while our people bear the brunt: empty pockets, shuttered businesses, and a generation radicalized into despair.

“You speak of grave consequences for Nigeria and the wider region, but the real crisis is the one you’ve engineered at home—a self-imposed siege that starves the Southeast of the very prosperity needed to fuel any genuine agitation.”

He urged IPOB to heed to his stern warning and desist from provocations that mock the intelligence of Ndigbo and doom Kanu to indefinite detention.

“If you truly care for his health and freedom, join the chorus for dialogue, not division. Engage with Ohanaeze, apologize to the victims of the violence your name has been dragged into, and support the political channels we are forging. President Tinubu’s administration is open to equity—witness the pardons extended to northern agitators and the crackdown on Ekpa’s thugs. But threats? They only harden resolve and deepen our isolation.

“The Igbo spirit is one of resilience and ingenuity, not ruinous ultimatums. Choose wisdom over wrath, or history will record IPOB not as liberators but as the architects of our needless suffering. Release Kanu through reason, not rupture. The keg of gunpowder is yours to defuse—if you have the courage – and if you fail to do so before the end of the year, then will you know the true meaning of late Gen. Mohammed Buhari’s statement when he said, “The southeast is a dot in a circle! Do not dare nor test the resolve and restraint of President Tinubu because i know the consequences. “Onoh advised IPOB.

