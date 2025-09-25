IPAC urges Kaduna politicians to play by the rules

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Kaduna State Chapter, has called on political parties and aspirants to strictly adhere to electoral guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, on Thursday, IPAC stressed that respect for due process and rules of engagement was essential to sustaining peace, internal party democracy, and credible elections in the state.

The body noted that the prevailing peace and stability in Kaduna, bolstered by the government’s efforts in security and development, had created an enabling environment for political activities. It, however, cautioned that stakeholders must act with restraint and responsibility.

“Political actors must conduct themselves with decorum, respect electoral laws, and avoid actions that could undermine peace and stability,” the statement read.

IPAC also called for stronger collaboration among parties, aspirants, and government institutions to promote inclusiveness, good governance, and responsiveness to the needs of citizens.

Reaffirming its commitment to dialogue and peaceful coexistence, IPAC pledged to continue serving as a platform for engagement among stakeholders to strengthen democracy and ensure the will of the people prevails at the polls.