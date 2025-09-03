Investors: CSOs fault Sowore’s response to Tinubu remarks

A coalition of civil society organisations led by the Independent Public Service and Accountability Watch (IPSAW) has criticised Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) after he challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent comments to investors in Brazil that his administration’s reforms are reducing corruption.

Sowore posted a rebuttal on his verified Facebook page disputing the President’s claim.

Following a protest at the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, the coalition held a press conference where spokesperson Comrade Adeniran Taiwo Olugbenga urged Sowore to use measured, constructive language when addressing national issues. The groups said freedom of expression is protected by the constitution but should be exercised responsibly so as not to inflame tensions.

The coalition expressed support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and called on relevant authorities and civic actors to address the disagreement through appropriate legal and civic channels.

They also encouraged public debate focused on solutions and national development.