Invest in DBI, train, retain Local talent, experts tell govt

Participants at the Stakeholders Consultative Forum on Skill Gaps in the Telecom Value Chain, organized by the NCC, in Lagos.

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Telecom and ICT stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to strengthen and expand the mandate of the Digital Bridge Institute, DBI,!as the primary vehicle for addressing Nigeria’s widening skills gap in the sector, rather than establishing a new National Telecom Academy.

The call was made in Lagos at a Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Skill Gaps in the Telecom Value Chain, organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The event, themed “Bridging the Telecom Value Chain Skill Gap: Empowering Indigenous Talents for Industry Growth,” brought together operators, regulators, academia, manufacturers, start-ups, development partners, and other players in the telecom ecosystem.

Vice President of Nigeria Infrastructure Fund at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, Mr. Abraham Durosawo, said DBI had already proven its value as a training hub but required more funding, wider scope, and an expanded shareholder base to scale its impact.

“The mandates and scope of the Digital Bridge Institute should be looked at and expanded to address the gaps we see in the market. DBI has done an excellent job; we just need to strengthen it,” Durosawo noted.

“Why create a new National Telecom Academy when we can fund and expand DBI? We should bring in long-term investors who have the capital and interest in the industry to join as shareholders.”

Other speakers echoed the call, emphasising that the lack of skilled professionals was one of the most pressing challenges threatening Nigeria’s digital economy.

President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, warned that shortages in key areas — including RF engineering, fibre planning, cybersecurity, data centre operations, and project management — could undermine growth.

“Our industry faces a shortage of skilled professionals in vital areas,” Emoekpere said. “If not addressed, we will continue to depend on foreign expertise and risk losing competitiveness in the global digital economy.”

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, highlighted the urgent need for mid-level technical skills and better retention strategies.

“In just four years, I lost 12 skilled technicians in my company to Canada, Germany, the U.S., and the UK,” Adebayo lamented. “It’s not just about training them but retaining them with incentives, scholarships, and job pathways.”

He advised that DBI integrate more practical training while encouraging telecom operators to sponsor campuses, certifications, and scholarships for young Nigerians.

Representatives of the NCC, including its Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Mr. Edoyemi Ogoh (who represented the Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida), stressed that bridging the talent gap was key to sustaining growth and reducing reliance on foreign expertise.

Participants at the forum unanimously agreed that empowering DBI with more resources and a broader mandate would position Nigeria to grow its indigenous talent pool, boost innovation, and remain competitive in the rapidly evolving telecoms landscape.