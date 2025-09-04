Inventa marks 10th anniversary in Nigeria, over 5 decades of global intellectual property leadership

Inventa, a leading international intellectual property (IP) law firm with over 50 years of history, proudly celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Nigeria office — marking a decade of protecting innovation, fostering creativity, and supporting economic growth within one of Africa’s most dynamic markets.

With headquarters in Portugal and a presence spanning Angola, Mozambique, DR Congo, Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Macao, and Timor-Leste, Inventa operates globally ,delivering world-class IP solutions tailored to the needs of diverse regions. The Nigeria office, established in 2015, has played a pivotal role in advancing the firm’s mission on the African continent.

Over the past decade, Inventa Nigeria has partnered with more than 300 clients across critical sectors including pharmaceuticals, finance, manufacturing, consumer goods, and technology to protect and maximize the value of their innovations. Notable achievements include securing significant portfolios such as AstraZeneca’s and onboarding major African institutions like UBA Group, even amidst global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inventa’s impact extends beyond legal counsel. Across Africa, including in Nigeria, the firm actively supports IP education and advocacy through partnerships with organizations such as Assembly Hub, Popup Culture Africa, African Female Founders Conglomerate, ISN Innovation Hub, and SME100. These initiatives equip startups and entrepreneurs with the tools to protect and commercialize their ideas effectively.

Innovation is also embedded in the firm’s operations. Inventa’s proprietary IP management platform gives clients real-time portfolio access, enhancing transparency and service delivery, a vital advancement in the region’s IP landscape.

As a recognized leader in global rankings including IP STARS, WTR 1000, IAM 1000, WIPR Leaders, The Legal 500, and Leaders League, and featured in Forbes, Managing IP, and WTR, Inventa continues to set the standard for excellence in intellectual property protection worldwide.

Marking this milestone in Nigeria, Inventa reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding innovation, empowering creators, and driving sustainable economic growth in Nigeria, across Africa, and around the world.