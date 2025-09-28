Int’l Safe Abortion Day 2025: WARDC advocates access to safe abortion

Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founding Director, WARDC

By Josephine Agbonkhese

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Safe Abortion Day today, the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC, has called on the Nigerian government to prioritise safe, legal, and accessible abortion care for women and girls across the country.

The organisation, in a commemorative statement, underscored the preventable tragedy of unsafe abortions, which, according to it, continues to claim thousands of lives annually and disproportionately affect poor, young, and rural women.

Citing data from the Guttmacher Institute, WARDC decried that Nigeria contributes significantly to the global toll of nearly 47,000 deaths each year due to unsafe abortions.

“These deaths are avoidable and represent a failure of systems meant to protect women’s health and rights,” Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founding Director, WARDC, said in the statement while emphasising that access to safe abortion is a fundamental human right tied to dignity, bodily autonomy, and health.

She also condemned systemic barriers such as stigma, poverty, and lack of information— all of which she identified as reasons majority of women have been forced into dangerous, unregulated procedures.

WARDC, therefore, called on the Federal Government to reform restrictive abortion laws to align with international human rights standards, ensuring safe and affordable access; provide comprehensive sexuality education and contraceptives to prevent unwanted pregnancies; and strengthen post-abortion care in public health facilities with trained providers.

It also called for the protection of the rights of women to enable them make autonomous reproductive decisions without coercion or discrimination, and demanded an end to the criminalisation of abortion seekers and ethical providers.

“The silence, the stigma, and the inaction must end,” the statement asserted, calling for urgent action to safeguard women’s lives.