Int’l Friendlies: Flying Eagles to take on Chile, Australia

The Flying Eagles just before departure from Abuja on Sunday evening.

The Nigeria Football Federation has finalized arrangements for the U20 boys, Flying Eagles to sharpen their skills and competition-readiness with two friendly games against host nation Chile and Australia, ahead of this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals.

Head of International Competitions, Dayo Enebi Achor, confirmed that the two-time silver medallists of the FIFA U20 World Cup will take on host nation Chile, who play in Group A of the competition alongside New Zealand, Japan and Egypt, on Saturday, 20th September.

Nigeria, who also won the bronze medals when then USSR hosted the championship in 1985, will then confront Australia, who play in Group D alongside Italy, Cuba and Argentina, on Tuesday, 23rd September.

Nigeria reached the quarter-finals of the last edition hosted by Argentina before a one-goal defeat by Korea Republic after extra-time in Santiago del Estero.