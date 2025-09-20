Int’l Day of Peace: Award Nobel Peace Prize to world victims of war – SONPED

Barr George Utomhim

By Josephine Agbonkhese

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the International Day of Peace 2025 today, the Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development, SONPED, has advocated that the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 be awarded to the world’s victims of war and terror.

It also demanded that the peace prize award money be declared a World Trust Fund for victims of war and terror, to resuscitate and renew their hopes.

Speaking at a media briefing organised to commemorate this year’s International Day of Peace, Executive Secretary, SONPED, Barrister George Utomhim, said the world must stand tall to identify with the world’s victims of war, terror and horror who, for no fault of theirs, have continued to suffer hopelessness and dehumanisation.

“We must, together as a matter of urgency, resolve to continuously condemn this orchestrated war and terror, and also put an end to it. We are the world and, together, we must make it a better place for us all to live in harmony and growth.

“We believe that victims of war and terror across the world should be awarded the Laureates and be given the opportunity to tell their story, their trauma, hopelessness and dehumanisation before the committee of nations.”

This year’s theme, Utomhim said, focuses on the use of conscience in building a more sustainable and equitable world even though human cemeteries in every corner of the world are silent testimonies of the failure of the role of conscience of world leaders to sanctify human life.

He said: “SONPED believes the Noble Peace Prize should be awarded for accomplishments and not be politicised. If the International Committee of the Red Cross Society can win the Noble Peace Price three times and if the United Nations High Commission for Refugee can win the price twice, then victims of war and terror across the world, who have experienced hopelessness, dehumanisation, ethnic cleansing, famine, and genocide, should be awarded this prize.”