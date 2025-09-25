Interswitch showcases Quickteller Travel at AKWAABA African Travel Market

By Jimoh Babatunde

Interswitch, Africa’s leading technology company, has reaffirmed its leadership in powering the continent’s travel and mobility ecosystem with the unveiling of Quickteller Travel at the recently concluded 21st AKWAABA African Travel Market, held last weekend in Lagos.

Through its sponsorship and exhibition, the company demonstrated how Quickteller Travel is redefining the travel experience for corporates, agencies, individuals, and operators, enabling seamless bookings for flights, hotels, tours, and corporate travel—while ensuring secure, reliable payments across multiple channels.

Speaking during a panel session at the expo, Nnenna Ajanwachuku, Vice President, Transport Ecosystem at Interswitch, highlighted the company’s vision for Africa’s travel economy.

“At Interswitch, we’re not just processing transactions; we’re creating the infrastructure that connects travellers, content creators, and operators across Africa. Quickteller Travel is making bookings smarter, payments safer, and travel more accessible for everyone,” Ajanwachuku said.

Interswitch’s exhibition and demo sessions attracted stakeholders keen to explore how Quickteller Travel integrates with fintech APIs, supports interstate transport operators, and empowers travel agencies with tailored digital solutions.

By bridging critical gaps between travel services and payments, Interswitch is fostering greater collaboration across tourism, aviation, and mobility—reinforcing its mission to drive intra-African trade and prosperity.

“Our vision is clear. We are simplifying travel, enabling growth for businesses, and giving travelers the convenience and confidence they deserve,” Ajanwachuku added.

With Quickteller Travel at the forefront, Interswitch is charting a path for a digitally connected and inclusive travel ecosystem across Africa.