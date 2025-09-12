Insurgency: NEDC distribute relief materials to victims of Darajamal community in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has provided relief items to 1,000 households affected by the recent insurgency attack on Darajamal community in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The intervention aims to cushion the hardships faced by the victims. Recalled that the last week attack (5th September 2025) claimed the lives of 58 civilians and five (5) soldiers, while 30 terrorists were also neutralized after fleeing from the scene by Air Component of North-East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’.

The distribution exercise was carried out yesterday by the NEDC Borno Office, led by the State Coordinator, Engr. Mohammed Umar.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director/CEO, Mohammed Alkali, and the Management of the Commission, Engr. Umar commiserated with the community. He prayed for the repose of the departed souls and for the quick recovery of the injured.

The distributed items according to the State Coordinator include food and non-food supplies such as, bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil, pasta, blankets, men/women clothings, mats among others.

Umar noted that “the intervention underscores the Commission’s responsibility to support the welfare of communities affected by insurgency across the North East region”.

Also speaking during the exercise, Head of Branch Operations, NEDC, Aishatu Mohammed Hassan, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to intervening in situations of significant challenges and vulnerabilities.

She emphasized that the NEDC remains steadfast in its quest to rebuild the region and boost socio-economic development through its master plan designed to transform communities across the North East.

The Chairman of Bama LGA, Alhaji Ali Guja along with other community leaders, expressed gratitude to the NEDC for the prompt response, pledging the judicious use of the relief items.