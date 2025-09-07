Insurance firm acquires 100% control of PAL Pensions in FSDH, African Alliance exit

By Janice Uduogu

FSDH Holding Company Limited has divested its 51 per cent stake in Pension Alliance Limited (PAL Pensions), transferring ownership to Leadway Holdings in a major transaction that makes the insurance group the sole owner of one of Nigeria’s largest Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

The deal also includes Leadway’s acquisition of the 49 per cent stake previously held by African Alliance Insurance Plc, bringing its ownership of PAL Pensions to 100 per cent. The transaction, however, is still subject to regulatory approval.

PAL Pensions, which recently marked its 20th anniversary with assets under management exceeding ₦1 trillion, is among the leading PFAs in the country, providing retirement savings services to millions of Nigerians.

In a statement announcing the divestment, FSDH said the decision was in line with its long-term strategy to sharpen portfolio focus and channel resources into merchant banking, capital markets, and asset management.

Group Managing Director of FSDH, Segun Odusanya, explained that the move was a “proactive commercial decision” that would enable the group to redeploy capital into areas with higher growth potential while ensuring a seamless transition for PAL customers and employees.

Managing Director of PAL Pensions, Sa’adu Jijji, assured that the change in ownership would not affect operations, noting that customers and staff could expect continuity in services and leadership.

With the acquisition, Leadway deepens its footprint in Nigeria’s financial services industry, positioning PAL Pensions for what stakeholders described as “its next phase of growth.”

Both FSDH and Leadway pledged to work with regulators to ensure a transparent transition.