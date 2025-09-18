Institute offers free ICT training in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — The S.Mobile Tech Institute on Tuesday launched a one-month free training program on advanced ICT applications for indigenes of Enugu State.

Founder and CEO of the Institute, Dr. Kingsley Ifeanyi Adonu, announced the initiative during the official opening of the centre at Ziks Avenue, Ogui New Layout, Enugu.

Dr. Adonu explained that the program was designed not only to impart knowledge but also to open new doors of innovation and opportunity.

“We do not just open a building; we open a gateway — a gateway to the future, to innovation, and to boundless opportunities for our people and our nation,” he said.

The training will cover a wide range of ICT fields, including Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Web and Mobile App Development, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Data Analysis.

He stressed that the program aims to equip participants with practical skills that will enhance career prospects, create self-employment opportunities, and contribute to both community and national development. Dr. Adonu also expressed appreciation to the Enugu State Government and MTN Nigeria for supporting the initiative and providing an enabling environment for its establishment.

Delivering the keynote address, Sir Cyprian Okoro described the launch as a major milestone in empowering Enugu youths. He urged participants to maximize the opportunity and use their acquired skills to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and social change.

“Today marks a milestone in our efforts to empower Enugu indigenes with the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy. Let us work together to build a brighter future for ourselves, our families, and our communities,” he said.

Also speaking, the Assistant Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bridget Oriko, commended Dr. Adonu for establishing the institute. She charged the youths to take full advantage of the program to secure a better future.

The launch attracted government officials, tech innovators, content creators, and security personnel, all of whom praised the initiative as a timely intervention for youth empowerment in the state.