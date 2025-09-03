Institute of Negotiators appoints Kunle Yusuff CEO, Hamidu Registrar

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA– THE Institute of Negotiators, Community and Social Development Experts INCOS-DE, has announced the appointment of a new management team to steer the affairs of the organisation.

At a meeting held in Abuja, the Board of INCOS-DE confirmed the appointment of Kunle Yusuff, as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Babangida Hamidu as the Registrar of the institute.

The institute, a professional body dedicated to capacity building and training in negotiation, community development, and social development, said the appointments take immediate effect.

According to a statement signed by Olanrewaju Omotayo-Ojo, Board Secretary of INCOS-DE, the organisation is committed to cultivating expert negotiators, building community professionals, and empowering social development specialists to deliver impactful solutions locally and globally.

The statement explained that: “The vision of INCOS-DE is to be a premier global institution driving impactful negotiation, community development, and social progress.”

The Board also extended an invitation to government agencies, multinationals, professionals, organizations, law students, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and final-year students to join the INCOS-DE community and benefit from its programs.

It emphasized that INCOS-DE’s mission is to empower and certify expert executives and development practitioners who can contribute to peace, stability, and sustainable growth in society.l