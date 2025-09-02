Inspire Youth Development Foundation meets Youth Minister, amplifies voice of Nigerian youths

By Yinka Ajayi

The Inspire Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), led by its Founder Rabiu Hassan Lawal, has held a familiarization meeting with the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, in Abuja.

The IYDF delegation, which included Mr. Ibrahim Umar, Mr. Shehu Kollere, Salis Lawal, Abdullahi Doma, and other members of the team, used the platform to echo the concerns and aspirations of Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the meeting, Rabiu Hassan Lawal emphasized the urgent need to restore trust and hope among young people.

He stated: “If we deliver the wins together, we’ll rebuild confidence in the North and nationwide and prove democracy can work for young people.”

He further underscored the fragile state of youth confidence, saying: “Youth morale is fragile; many are discouraged about democracy delivering for them.”

In his response, Minister Olawande reassured the group of his readiness to act decisively, affirming that changes will be made and that he is prepared to do “whatever it takes to have youth in the four front.”

The meeting ended with a mutual understanding of the importance of amplifying youth voices, strengthening platforms that give young Nigerians hope, and ensuring they play an active role in shaping the nation’s future.