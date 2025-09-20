Insecurity: ‘There is no country without crisis’ — Prophet Sam Ojo urges prayers for Nigeria

By Idowu Bankole

Fiery International anointed Prophet of God, and the General Overseer of the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministries, FARIM, Sam Ojo, popularly called Baba Authority, has urged Nigerians living in diaspora to invest in the country and confess positively in the country, as there is no country without its own crisis.

Prophet Sam Ojo, also known as Baba Authority, made this statement during a Crusade themed: Night of Power held in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

According to the powerful minister of God, “ Nigeria is now a beautiful country, invest at home. Set up companies and employ more people by that you are also contributing to the development of your nation.”

“Forget the news on social media, there is no country without terrorism, it’s own crisis.”

Sam Ojo narrated his experience in the United Kingdom and Germany, where an armed gang robbed people of their belongings in daylight.

“ I have seen someone losing their phone to criminals in the UK, even in Germany, armed men have robbed someone of their gold chain.”

Recall, Vanguard reported how Prophet Sam Ojo asked the Nigerian youths to support and pray for the leadership of Nigeria to help them excel in their position.

Just last week, President Tinubu announced that reforms in the Agric sector would generate over 21 million jobs for Nigerians to reduce the unemployment gap in the country