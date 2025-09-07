Insecurity: Northern leaders demand sack of security chiefs, cabinet overhaul

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum (NENF), a coalition of socio-cultural and political leaders from the 19 northern states, has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately reshuffle his cabinet and overhaul the nation’s security architecture in response to Nigeria’s worsening crises.

In a strongly worded statement issued Sunday in Abuja and signed by its Convener, Dominic Alancha, the Forum said it had “deeply examined the painful conditions of the people of Northern Nigeria and the nation at large” and, after wide consultations, resolved to demand urgent and transformative action.

The group expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as the “glaring underperformance” of several ministers, warning that the current cabinet lacks both competence and political capital to effectively drive the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“A ministerial appointment is not merely a reward for loyalty; it is a critical assignment. We therefore call on President Tinubu to immediately dissolve and reshuffle the Federal Executive Council (FEC), replacing underperforming ministers with individuals of proven integrity, exceptional capability and significant political influence,” the statement read.

According to the Forum, a stronger cabinet is essential not only for national development but also for the President’s political survival ahead of the 2027 elections.

On insecurity, NENF lamented that banditry, terrorism and kidnapping had crippled farming, commerce, and transportation across many states, describing the situation as a “full-blown catastrophe.”

It declared that the current Service Chiefs had failed despite enormous resources at their disposal, and therefore demanded their immediate dismissal. The Forum also called for the appointment of new military leaders with a clear, results-driven mandate and urged the declaration of a state of emergency on security in Northern Nigeria.

“This is not a call for militarization but for a targeted, multi-agency emergency operation to flush out terrorists, dismantle their networks, and restore order,” it stressed.

While commending Tinubu’s economic reforms such as fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification, the Forum urged the government to consolidate these efforts with stronger interventions to cushion the hardship on citizens.

It recommended accelerated rollout of palliatives, massive investment in agriculture and manufacturing, and tangible improvements in power, transport, and infrastructure.

NENF also urged the President to demonstrate empathy and share in the sacrifices of Nigerians, warning of a growing disconnect between citizens and government.

“We supported the President’s ambition and desire to support him again in 2027, but that support is contingent on effective, empathetic and decisive governance. The time for action is now,” the Forum declared.